know everything about this investment

Treasury Direct is a fixed income investment. Created in 2002, the investment does not require large amounts of money: with just R$30, it is already possible to make an application.

Do you have questions about investing in Treasury? THE UOL consulted financial market professionals to answer the main questions. See below.

All about Treasure

What is Direct Treasure?

Treasury Direct is a National Treasury program in partnership with the B3 (acronym for “Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão”, the Brazilian Stock Exchange), created in 2002. This investment format is 100% digital and trades federal government bonds for individuals.

“It’s like we’re lending money to the government,” said Lai Santiago, a financial educator at credit fintech Open Co.

“Treasury Direct has a platform super simple and intuitive, with different investor profiles. It is also possible to apply through brokerages and traditional banks, which generates very great security for those who are investing,” he said.

Is Treasury Direct safe?

The fact of being linked to the federal government can generate insecurity in many people. But, according to financial market experts, the risk of default is minimal, and Tesouro Direto is very safe.

“The government is considered a secure source of payment. There are cases in other countries, such as Argentina, in which there were no conditions to honor the payment. But in Brazil the situation is different. Of course, there is a risk, of something happening, but is something very difficult. The risk is very small”, evaluated Stefan Castro, manager of AF invest.

“Treasury Direct is the most conservative investment in terms of credit risk. The risk of you losing money, in terms of default, in a CDB or in a share is much, greater than in Tesouro Direto. risk analysis, no it makes sense stop investing in Treasury Direct because of that”, declared Lai.

What are the types of Treasury Direct?

There are basically three formats of investments in the Treasury Direct: fixed rate, floating rate (linked to the Selic) and those linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation).

In all of them, there are variations in the period for redeeming the money, in the profitability, in the minimum investment amount.

In January 2022, on the Tesouro Direto website, 11 options were available: three fixed-rate (for 2024, 2026 and 2031 with half-yearly interest), two floating-rate (forSelic 2024 and Selic 2027) and six IPCA+ (IPCA+ 2026, IPCA+ 2035, IPCA+ 2045, IPCA+ 2030 with semiannual interest, IPCA+ 2040 with semiannual interest and IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest).

Are there different risks in each modality?

Lai Santiago says it is important to understand how Treasury modalities work, because the risk varies from one to the other. Many people believe that the prefixed it is the most conservative, since it is known how much it will receive, but, in fact, it is the most daring, because it does not update itself according to the economy.

Therefore, it is important to know at what economic moment to make this purchase and what expectations, says the analyst. “If you buy a fixed-rate treasure with a return of 6% a year, with the Selic at 2%, it would be a great buy. But the Selic increased a lot, and this fixed rate is no longer advantageous,” said Lai.

What is the minimum amount to invest in Treasury Direct?

according to site Direct Treasury, the cheapest modality, in January 2022, is the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury, with a minimum investment value of R$ 30.19. The most expensive is the Treasury Selic 2024, with a minimum investment of BRL 111.49.

It is important to pay attention to the redemption deadlines of the modalities because of the Income Tax. The rate is regressive, which means that the further away the redemption date, the lower the tax charged.

According to the Treasury Direct, the fees are as follows:

22.5% for applications with a term of up to 180 days;

20% for applications with a term of 181 days to 360 days;

17.5% for applications with a term of 361 days to 720 days;

15% for applications with a term from 721 days.

Taxes are levied on financial income obtained from early redemption, payment of interest coupons (IOF is not levied on interest coupons; only IR) and on the maturity of the securities.

Where can I invest in Treasury Direct? What do I need?

To invest in Treasury Direct, you only need a CPF and a checking or savings account at a bank or financial brokerage.

The investment can be made directly on the Treasury Direct website (Portal do Investidor), at brokers or banks.

Fees may vary from platform to platform.

How do deadlines work? Can I redeem earlier?

It is possible to redeem earlier, but it is not ideal in most cases.

“Treasury Direct was made to leave until maturity. But there are people who speculate and try to win at both ends, selling before the deadline. When entering the security, it is important to pay attention not to have a loss. Selic. In other cases, there are people who lose money, even with a fixed income”, stated Rodrigo Friedrich, head Renova’s Variable Income invest.

For the layman, the best option is to stay until the deadline. Thus, it is guaranteed that you will have the profitability chosen at the time of application.

I need to rescue first. How much will I lose?

It depends a lot, but according to experts, it’s not the end of the world.

“There is this risk, but most of the time, when a person redeems before maturity, he pays a slightly higher tax, which will be levied on what he earned. than activating a credit service, which usually has higher interest rates”, explained Lai Santiago.

“The question is: what do you think of the interest rate in the next few years? Think that go up? If it goes up, don’t go into the investment, because if you redeem it earlier, you’ll lose money,” added Rodrigo Friedrich.

Does Tesouro Direto have a specific investor profile?

No. Treasury Direct is considered a very diversified investment, with different profiles.

“All our clients have Treasury Direct, whether bold or conservative portfolios. In conservative portfolios you will have a greater weight in post-fixed, but all categories of portfolios have Treasury Direct”, said Stefan Castro.

Is Treasury Direct suitable for emergency reserve?

Yes, but only in Treasure mode Selic.

“It is the most suitable for this, as it follows the Selic and be very stable. When the maturity date arrives, the amount will be returned to the investor, just take the amount and reinvest in the next Treasury Selic you have,” said Lai.

And thinking about retirement: is the Direct Treasury a good one?

Yes, especially in the IPCA+ modality.

“IPCA+ does not let the power purchase, protecting against inflation. We have a history of high inflation in our country. That way, you would be protected. AND, also, there would be semiannual interest”, said Rodrigo Friedrich.

Is Treasury Direct a good investment in general terms?

The experts consulted were unanimous: yes.

“It is an excellent investment. For the risk it presents, it has a very interesting return, especially if you pay attention to the economic moment. You can have excellent returns. Sometimes people have very high expectations of earnings. overnight, to find a miraculous return. And these situations are the exception and involve very high risks. In the case of Tesouro Direto, you often have an advantageous return. And you have a very low and controlled risk”, evaluated Lai Santiago.

“It’s a bond that yields much more than savings,” said Stefan Castro.

“Without a doubt. It is an attractive income and with good security for those who carry it until the end of the investment”, declared Rodrigo Friedrich.