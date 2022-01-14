Know what you need to do before declaring Income Tax 2022

The taxpayer needs to prepare all the documentation to avoid delay and stress when submitting to the IRS.

Every year, the income tax declaration worries taxpayers. There are so many questions and documents to attach. Therefore, it is necessary not to leave everything to the last minute, avoiding stress and worry when submitting the declaration. Organizing in advance helps the taxpayer to ensure timely submission of the document.

The first citizens to send declarations are the first to receive refunds; That’s for those who are entitled. Brazilians need to declare that they had an income, in the year 2021, greater than R$ 28,559.70. They also need to declare those who earned over R$40,000 in income that are exempt, or not taxed at source.

Documents for the income tax declaration

The taxpayer can start by separating some documents, such as:

Request the annual income at the company you work for;

Try to collect receipts for education expenses;

Collect receipts for medical expenses (important to know which ones are accepted by the IRS);

Request or attach income sent by the bank of movement, savings and other financial investments;

If you have rented property, attach the data and the amount received;

Include the dependent’s Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (CPF), if any.

The Federal Revenue also makes available a download with advance of the declaration program. It can be downloaded from the website. There, it is also possible to clear all doubts of the taxpayer regarding documents, expenses and values.

Now, pay attention when sending the documents. It is important to know what can be deducted and the amount allowed with the expenses that have been submitted. In the case of medical expenses, there is no limit on the amount. With education, there is a pre-established value.

When the taxpayer does not have much experience or is unable to make the declaration, it is important that he look for a professional. He will help or even prepare the income tax return. Anticipating the organization of the declaration avoids headaches for the taxpayer.