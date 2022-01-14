Kojima makes (another) teaser of his next endeavor

Hideo Kojima, famous Japanese director of Metal Gear and Death Stranding, continues to work “at full steam” on his new projects. On Twitter, he shared an image indicating the beginning of his next endeavor: a folder on his computer, labeled “new project” (in Japanese). Of course, the photo has fans eager for more news soon.

Geoff Keighley, creator and host of The Game Awards, commented on the post with a GIF of a person being blocked from speaking, suggesting he likely has inside information on the matter. Which would not be anything new, after all, there is a great friendship between the two.

Recently, Kojima has already revealed to be involved in a “big AAA” and another “new and challenging” game. In an end-of-year message, the dev also said that he will move to a new phase of the project considered “radical” and will start “seriously working” on an unpublished title, that is, it is quite possible that his recent tweet is related to To this.

Additionally, in November 2021, the Japanese director indicated that he may be developing Death Stranding 2, based on a photo shared on Twitter. The image shows a possible participation of Norman Reedus, actor of Sam “Porter” Bridges, protagonist of the first game. The artist himself said that a sequel to the game was in negotiation. Could this be the “great AAA”?

Kojima is producing an “AAA everyone will want to play”

In an interview with Japanese radio NHK, Kojima said that everyone will want to play his next big production. The dev also revealed that his studio is working on an anime. Check it all out at this link!