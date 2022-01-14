Land Rover Discovery Sport wins mild hybrid diesel engine in Brazil

At the turn of the year, Land Rover tried to bring some news to Discovery Sport, one of its best-selling models. The average seven-seater SUV now has a micro-hybrid system associated with a turbo diesel engine. With the novelty, the Discovery Sport diesel starts at R$353,950. With a flex engine, the asking price is R$ 323,950.

The big news is the D200 2.0 turbo diesel four-cylinder engine. It delivers 204 hp, but swaps the alternator for a small electric motor. This helps with acceleration, reduces pollutant emissions and improves consumption. This is even enough to exempt Discovery Sport from rodizio in São Paulo.

Land Rover offers several versions for the Discovery Sport in Brazil with options of five and seven seats. In this category, within the luxury brands, only it and the Mercedes-Benz GLB have the option of two extra seats in the trunk.

The flex engine follows the already known 2.0 four-cylinder turbo with 250 hp. Both engines have a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The Terrain Response system has several different driving modes, changing steering parameters, suspension, gearshift and electronic assistants according to the chosen terrain.

It is worth remembering that Discovery Sport also received the new PIVI Pro multimedia center with updates via the internet, since it is connected to the network at all times. It also has 360° cameras with a transparent hood function, where it creates an image of the ground below the hood, helping at the time of heavy off-road.

>>Land Rover Defender wins a special series exclusive to Brazil

>>Jeep Wrangler vs. Land Rover Defender: The Classics 4×4 | Comparative

>>Land Rover Defender: how not to spoil an icon? | Assessment