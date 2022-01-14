Landim determines new conditions and Fla takes an important step to renew with Arrascaeta

The club’s management cut corners at this Thursday’s meeting (13) and scheduled a new round of talks for next week.

Gávea lives days of uncertainty and negotiations about the future of Arrascaeta in Mais Querido. This Thursday (13), another chapter was written in the negotiations that look like the script of an endless story. To try to move towards a consensus, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel had lunch with former player Daniel Fonseca, manager of the Uruguayan athlete.

The conversation was even productive, as edges were trimmed, as well as new nuances, determined by President Rodolfo Landim, were put on the table. However, the point of conflict in the negotiations has not been broken, as there is still no defined solution for the 25% that belong to Defensor Sporting Uruguay. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

The desired contract is valid until 2026, however, the Flamengo was emphatic about his refusal to pay 5 million euros. Although it does not plan to disburse this amount to buy the 25%, Mengão signaled the possibility of buying a lower percentage, made available through payment in installments. The conflict over this slice of Arrascaeta’s rights has as a backdrop, Fonseca’s statement stating that the sale of 25% had been agreed since the time that Fla took the midfielder from Cruzeiro.

On the side that involves the renewal relationship between Arrascaeta and Fla, everything is already settled, with the hammer beaten by a salary readjustment. But, the situation with Defensor hinders a greater evolution, although the parties believe that the end of the talks will have a positive consensus for the permanence of the Uruguayan in Ninho do Urubu.

