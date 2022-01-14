Larissa Manoela cries in the corridors of Globo after recording

the actress of Globe, Larissa Manoela, rocked social media this past week. That’s because, those who follow the famous know that she always makes a point of sharing everything with her followers and, of course, that now was nothing different. However, the contractor of the carioca station caught the attention of the fans when she appeared crying after a day of recording.

Completely happy with her work name, the artist cried in the teaser for Beyond the Illusion. During the recording of the excerpt to be released on TV, the actress was moved to record a romantic scene of her character with the character of Rafael Vitti.

That’s why Larissa Manoela couldn’t hide her emotion when she saw the excerpt exposed by Gshow. “Love is too magical. I think that talking about love is one of the most special ways to communicate,” she said in the video. In another part of the tease she says: “I even cried people”. In addition, Tatá Werneck’s husband was also excited about everything.

The Globo contractor also made a point of talking about her partnership with Rafa Vitti. “I was very happy to have such an incredible partner like Rafa to be able to create these characters and this relationship. We have an intensity and a desire to live these characters. It is a partnership for life.”

