Leader of a Brazilian giant confirms that he made a proposal for Edenilson | Rodrigo Caetano | International

Midfielder, one of the best in the position in Brazil and called up to the Brazilian National Team, is valued in the market

the steering wheel Edenilson, from Internacional, is on the rise in the market. He has been doing regular seasons in Beira-Rio for years. With that, he was summoned to the Brazilian National Team, by coach Tite, and has the possibility of joining the Brazilian squad that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Given this scenario, it is easy to show how the flywheel is valued in the market.

And there are clubs in Brazil interested in the steering wheel. The main one is Atletico MG. Current champion of the triple crown, Galo has the steering wheel as one of the priorities for the season. However, it will be difficult to get the player out of Porto Alegre. Who guaranteed it was the Director of Football at Galo, Rodrigo Caetano.

“Edenílson, we consulted Internacional, about the possibility of a negotiation. Internacional, until then, was emphatic that it does not want to negotiate the athlete”, said Caetano in a live made on Atlético-MG’s social networks this Thursday. thursday the 13th.

The manager worked with Edenilson during the period he was at Internacional. “An athlete who worked with me for almost three years at Inter. Above average, not only inside the field but also outside. But he has a contract with Internacional, so there’s nothing for us to do”, concluded Rodrigo Caetano.

Hiring the new coach

Atlético-MG has finally settled on the new coach for 2022. After seeing negotiations with Carlos Carvalhal, Jorge Jesus and Eduardo Berizzo fail, Galo hired Antonio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed. The Argentine coach has been unemployed since 2020, when he left Monterrey, from Méximo.