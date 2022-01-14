Leader of far-right group is indicted and faces up to 20 years for breaking into the Capitol

WASHINGTON – The leader and founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, was arrested on Thursday, 13, and charged with seditious conspiracy for organizing a plan to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, US officials said. This is the first time prosecutors have brought a sedition charge, the most serious to date. Also on Thursday, the House of Representatives commission investigating the insurrection issued subpoenas against major social media companies such as Twitter and YouTube.

Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper who graduated with a law degree from Yale, has been under investigation for his role in the riot since at least last spring (Death Hemisphere), when, against the advice of his attorney, he sat down with FBI agents. for an interview in Texas. He was at the Capitol on January 6, communicating by cell phone with members of his staff, many of whom entered the building, but there is no evidence that he ever entered the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers emerged as one of the most prominent right-wing extremist groups in the Capitol Hill raid, alongside the Proud Boys. Prosecutors collected thousands of pages of evidence against them, including encrypted chats and recordings of online meetings. They accused its members of not only breaking into the building by making a military-style “pile”, but also deploying an armed “rapid reaction force” in a Virginia hotel to be ready to storm Washington if necessary.

Through their lawyers, members of the Oath Keepers who are already facing charges said they converged on Washington shortly before Jan. 6 as part of a security team hired to protect conservative celebrities like Roger Stone, a longtime ally of the former president. Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New York Times in the middle of last year, Rhodes expressed frustration that several members of his group had “walked off the mission” upon entering the Capitol on January 6, quickly adding, “There was no instruction from me or the leadership to do so.”

But at least four members of the Oath Keepers who were on Capitol Hill that day and are cooperating with the government swore in court documents that the group intended to break into the building with the aim of obstructing the final certification of the Electoral College vote.

Rhodes also attracted the attention of the House of Representatives commission investigating the break-in, which issued him a subpoena in November. In a letter at the time, House investigators noted that Rhodes had participated in several events aimed at questioning the 2020 presidential election during the fall and winter.

On Election Day, the letter said, Rhodes said an “honest” vote count could only result in a victory for Trump and urged members of his group to “stock up on ammunition” and prepare for “all-out war in the streets. ”

A week before Election Day, Rhodes told the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that had men parked outside Washington prepared to act under Trump’s command.

The campaign continued through the winter, prosecutors say, when Rhodes appeared at a pro-Trump rally in Washington on December 12, 2020 and urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, suggesting that failure to do so would result in a “War much bloodier.” At the rally, Rhodes acknowledged in a television interview that he and members of his group were there to provide security for celebrity speakers along with another shadowy paramilitary organization, the First Praetorian Amendment.

On January 4, just two days before the Capitol was taken, Rhodes posted an article on the Oath Keepers website urging “all patriots” to “support President Trump’s fight to defeat enemies foreign and domestic.”

In late March, Rhodes himself publicly acknowledged that the FBI was after him, declaring during an impassioned speech at the Texas border that the Department of Justice had carried out a “campaign of persecution” against his group. “I might go to jail soon, not for something I actually did, but for fabricated crimes,” he said.

investigated giants

Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta (formerlyFacebook), Reddit and YouTube.

Committee Chair Representative Bennie Thompson on Thursday demanded company filings related to their roles in spreading misinformation about the 2020 elections and promoting domestic violent extremism on their platforms prior to the January 6, 2021, insurgency.

“Two key questions for the commission are how the spread of disinformation and violent extremism contributed to the onslaught on our democracy, and what steps — if any — social media companies have taken to prevent their platforms from being fertile ground for radicalize people to violence,” Thompson said in the letter.

He added that it is “disappointing that, after months of engagement,” companies have not voluntarily turned over the information and documents needed to help lawmakers answer the core questions of their investigation. /NYT and AP