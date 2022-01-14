Learn how to block a contact without them noticing

Trick allows the user to remove unwanted contacts once and for all and have greater privacy in the messenger.

Unwanted contacts can become a real headache in the life of those who use the Whatsapp. Let him cast the first stone who never needed to silence or block the number of a person who didn’t stop bothering.

The messenger, which has millions of users in Brazil alone, is mainly used for exchanging messages between people. But the tool can also be an excellent way to earn money (Whatsapp Business).

It is for these and other reasons that the use of the tool must be spontaneous and free from any kind of stress. In case you have someone who doesn’t give you a minute of peace on WhatsApp, know that there is a trick to block a contact without them knowing.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp without them knowing

Here’s a step-by-step guide to avoid unwanted people on the platform once and for all. The tips are for devices with Android and iOS installed:

android

Open WhatsApp from the chat home screen.

After that, go to “Menu” – the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the screen.

The next step must obey the following order: Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked.

It is on this page that all contacts that have already been blocked by the user appear. To add a new one, go to “Add” (upper right corner) and select the unwanted contact.

iOS