Lexa denies not giving assistance to the employee who was assaulted at the mansion

the diarist of Lexa became a topic on social media after exposing an aggression he suffered inside the singer’s mansion. The employee said that she was attacked by the couple’s cook, and that she had no assistance from the artists. In addition, the woman claims to have been fired for just cause.

The information was provided by the table A Hora da Venenosa, from Balanço Geral SP. Lexa’s publicist denies that the singer has not provided assistance, as well as denying the employee’s dismissal. The fight has been confirmed. Also according to the note, one of the women resigned after the confusion.

“Through her press office, singer Lexa comes to comment on the fight between her employees inside her residence. She clarifies that she was woken up with punches on the door of her room and ran to open the door and found her employees beating each other, asked them to stop beating each other and, when helping both, one of them asked to be fired, thus leaving her own , after Lexa imposes respect in her domicile. In addition, it takes the opportunity to inform you that all documentation has been duly signed and digitally registered. All payments provided for by law have been made and there are no outstanding financial and labor issues. And it continues to defend the rights of every good citizen who works to have their wallet registered and their rights respected, but, above all, that women should always sit down and talk, whatever the situation, and not attack each other. Both fought inside their house and this is unacceptable, respect is fundamental”, says the note.

