Lioness spotted protecting wildebeest cub and leading him back to her herd

Last Monday (10), the official Twitter account of the National Parks of Tanzania posted a video that shows a lioness, a carnivorous mammal, protecting a wildebeest cub.

The cub is after the lioness. (Photo: Playback/ Twitter @TZEmbassyCN)

The wildebeest is a mammal known as the ox-horse, relative of animals such as cattle, goats, antelopes, this animal has thin legs and a horse-like tail. Eats leaves, shoots and grasses.

What stands out in this story is that zebras and wildebeests are among the prey most targeted by lions.

However, in this case, the female is seen walking side by side with the calf, taking it back to safety in Serengeti National Park.

The antelope is walking beside the lioness. (Photo: Playback/ Twitter @TZEmbassyCN)

Attitudes like this go against the grain of nature, which would be the predatory lioness attacking the prey.

Pascal Shelutete, a spokesman for the National Parks Authority of Tanzania, explained to the BBC that maternal instincts trumped predatory instincts.

But this isn’t the first time a lioness has been seen protecting a species that should attack without a second thought.

In a 2015 documentary called “’Surviving the Serengeti”, it shows a lioness coming face to face with a newborn wildebeest that has lost its mother, and instead of attacking it, let the animal snuggles up to it. Moments later he frees him, leaving him free to go after his mother.

The lioness is attentive to other predators. (Photo: Playback/ Twitter @TZEmbassyCN)

Another curious case happened in 2002, when a lioness adopted two wildebeest cubs, protecting them as if they were her own.

Experts believed that the female had mistaken the animal for an orphaned lion cub, but when the real mother approached and nursed her cubs in the presence of the lioness, they saw they were mistaken, and the wild feline’s goal was always to care for them. .

Unfortunately two weeks later a lion attacked them while she was sleeping.

The lioness is escorting the cub. (Photo: Playback/ Twitter @TZEmbassyCN)

However, in the following weeks, park staff observed that the lioness often followed herds of antelope, but never attacked them, choosing instead to hunt wild boar.

Mother is mother, no matter the species. Love speaks louder!

