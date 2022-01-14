Lipe Ribeiro meets Viih Tube’s family and receives alert from the youtuber’s father · TV News

Together since Farofa da Gkay, Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube took another step in their relationship. In the early hours of this Thursday (13), the MTV presenter met Fabiano Moraes, the youtuber’s father, who left an alert for his daughter’s new companion.

“Thiaguinho’s aunts and uncles are keeping an eye on her boy”, wrote Moraes when sharing on Instagram an image of his meeting with his daughter, Ribeiro and Salete Muraro, stepmother of the digital content creator. The meeting took place during a pagodeiro show in São Paulo (SP).

In the social network’s Stories, Viih celebrated the moment of leisure with family members. “And I brought my father and stepmother to enjoy the ride with us. I love this rolezeira family,” she wrote, who did not show the meeting on her account.

Ribeiro shared the record with his father-in-law, but did not comment on the case on his social network.

This Wednesday (12), Ribeiro and Viih went to the cinema together, during the premiere of the national film Juntos e Enrolados. At the time, the couple joked about the continuity of the relationship. “It was just a Farofa from Gkay, and now we’re on a date [encontro] watching the premiere of Together and Tangled”, they said on their social media.

Check the meeting log: