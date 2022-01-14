List of participants of ‘BBB 22’ comes out this Friday: know when to watch

The big day has come to kill curiosity about the participants of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. This Friday, the 14th, TV Globo will show the confined groups of the camarote (the famous) and the popcorn (the anonymous) groups during the programming breaks. The first ones come out during the exhibition of the soap opera “O carnation and the rose”, which has a scheduled start time for 14:40 (Brasilia time).

Tadeu Schmidt in the Globo call announcing the disclosure of the names of the new BBBs Photo: Reproduction/Globo

If you miss any, you don’t have to worry. Here, on the EXTRA website (extra.globo.com), you will find a profile of each selected. In addition to seeing curiosities about the past life of the candidates for the R$ 1.5 million prize in this edition.

As in previous years, BBB coverage on EXTRA involves an analysis of everything that goes on in the house, interviews with former participants of the reality show and frank chat with relatives and friends of all the brothers and sisters. Nothing goes unnoticed.

change in dynamics

Among those confined to the hotel, three participants of “BBB 22” tested positive for Covid-19. But they will not be replaced. They remain in isolation and, according to the official statement from Globo, will join the other players when they are released by the doctors. This caused a novelty in the dynamics of the reality show.

“As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. are doing well, remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. Even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain (isolated) until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are released by the doctors, they will join others participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”, said the broadcaster in an official statement.

“Big Brother Brasil 22” is scheduled to premiere next Monday, the 17th, at 10:25 pm on TV Globo.

Tadeu Schmidt migrates from “Fantástico” to “BBB 22” Photo: João Cotta/Rede Globo/Disclosure