Logan Paul spent $3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards • Eurogamer.net

The value of Pokémon cards has skyrocketed in 2021, to the point where finding cards or packs for sale in regular stores has become practically impossible. There was even a run on the cards offered by McDonalds at Happy Meals.

One of the most famous collectors of these letters is youtuber Logan Paul. Some time ago, Logan Paul bragged about spending $3.5 million on what he believed to be an unopened box of first-edition Pokémon cards. It became the highest value transaction ever made with Pokémon cards, but unfortunately for the youtuber, the cards are fake.

Among fans who collect cards, there were already suspicions that the box was fake. Now, the suspicions have been confirmed in a video published by Logan Paul himself. The video documents the entire process, from the moment Logan Paul bought the cards to opening the cards in the presence of a BBC (Baseball Card Exchange) representative, who had certified the packaging as authentic.

What Logan Paul found inside the package, instead of the first edition Pokémon cards, were GI Joe cards. It remains to be seen if there will be any kind of refund from the Baseball Card Exchange (for the wrong certification) and/or the individual who sold you the card pack.