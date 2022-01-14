Lonely men develop more inflammatory diseases, research says

posted on 01/13/2022 16:01 / updated on 01/13/2022 16:03



The key to improving the quality of life of the researched profile may lie in the behavior of this group – (credit: Jurien Huggins/Unsplash/Reproduction)

Middle-aged, divorced men who live alone may have poorer health than their female counterparts, according to a study by the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen. According to the researchers, the effect of successive breakups and a life without much company is felt mainly through the onset of chronic inflammatory diseases.

Atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), arthritis, asthma, dementia, cardiovascular disease and increased mortality are among the noted effects. Professor Rikke Lund, from the Department of Public Health, explained that these findings are important to guide the search for solutions to the problems of this part of the population.

The survey followed 4,800 Danes aged between 50 and 60. The scientists analyzed data archived in a bank of volunteers, as well as responses to questionnaires and blood tests that measured c-reactive protein, or CRP, which indicates the presence of inflamed tissues in the body. The information was related to a period of 20 years of the patients’ lives.

Unlike other work on the same topic, which tends to focus more on a single long-term divorce, this group of scientists looked at the effect of more than one breakup over an average period of six years. They also considered the community life of the interviewees, so that the fact of living alone became a relevant variable for the well-being of each interviewee.

“Older men and women demonstrate broad but very different patterns when it comes to seeking out social contact. Women are much more likely to seek out the company of other people than men. This may be the reason why women who live alone have a lot of social contact, while men who live alone may be less likely to seek companionship.

Solution is behavioral



According to Lund, this shift in perspective is important because it also changes the possible solutions to the problem. The researcher believes that it is not a question of forcing people to maintain bad or failed relationships, but of compensating for the loss of marital and family life with other social experiences, which can be equally enriching.

The scientist cites the experiences of co-habitation, already existing in Denmark, as an example of a path to take. “People who move into co-housing schemes for the elderly are mostly the most socio-economically advantaged, which means that these initiatives do not help the most vulnerable. Therefore, we must continue to develop ways of life that face the isolation that can come from living alone”, he emphasizes. The challenge now, at least in that country, is to find a solution that is good and applicable also for the less affluent section of the population.

The article Do partnership breakups and living alone affect chronic systemic inflammation? A cohort study of Danish adults It can be read in full (in English) here.