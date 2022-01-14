Luana Piovani does facial harmonization and shares the result with followers

posted on 1/13/2022 1:43 PM / updated on 1/13/2022 1:45 PM



(credit: reproduction)

Luana Piovani shared with fans the result of a facial harmonization done at a clinic in Rio de Janeiro.

“I know you can’t see it yet, but I’m already totally retreaded. Cheekbone 15 years old, chin, contour, botoco, botoco, botoco. Today we didn’t do the little neck because we’re going to do another thing, which then we can’t do one thing doing the other. And I’m going to do a little thing to give a whitening, which is a pulsed light that will reduce these spots that I’m here”, he said in a series of stories on Instagram.

The presenter spoke about the criticism that the procedure receives in some cases. “People say: ‘Oh, facial harmonization’. People say: you don’t do anything, right, Luana? What I do is facial harmonization. Facial harmonization is when you harmonize your face. facial harmonization is ‘it went wrong.’

The actress cited cases of poor harmonization. “When you see the mouth open, the quail egg, and then the mouth pulls, and then a little bit of the mucus comes out, understand? Or it turns into Varginha’s ET. No, people! No! Facial matching is when you Don’t notice. Understand? We’re using the term wrongly. Hashtag is the tip. Let’s keep it natural. You can’t be 45 and look 20, right, guys? Look at your head! You have to keep your mental health too”.