Lucas Barreto takes two penalties, Botafogo eliminates Taubaté and goes to the round of 16 of the São Paulo Cup

Botafogo had two saves by goalkeeper Lucas Barreto on penalties to advance in Copa São Paulo. After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Glorioso beat Taubaté 4-3 on the hot Friday morning, at Joaquinzão, and qualified for the round of 16 of Copinha. The Fogão now waits for Corinthians or Resende.

The alvinegro goal in normal time came right at the beginning, at two minutes: Wendel took a free-kick from distance and scored 1 to 0. Taubaté, pushed by the crowd, tried to attack more and pressured, but Botafogo managed to control the actions of the team from home, improved after 20 minutes and managed to take the lead at halftime.

In the second half, Botafogo had the chance to score the second goal in the 10th minute: Jefinho scored, Raí kicked across and João Pedro made a save. Taubaté was trying to increase the pressure and managed to tie with a goal. In the 33rd minute, Romero took a great-class free-kick and hit the angle: 1-1.

The match was open, despite the strong heat in Taubaté – this time it didn’t even rain! And Stove had the chance to win at the very end. Jefinho made another excellent move and rolled, Raí kicked cross and João Pedro saved, palming for a corner, already in the 44th minute. And then the penalties came again.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Lucas Barreto – recovered from Covid-19 and who resumed the title in place of Maurício – shone by defending the fourth and fifth charges of Taubaté, guaranteeing Fogão in the round of 16 of Copinha.

DATASHEET

TAUBATE (3) 1 X 1 (4) BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Joquim de Morais Filho

Date-Time: 01/14/2022 – 11 am

Referee: Pietro Dimitrof Stefanelli (SP)

Assistants: Fabrício da Silva Costa (SP) and Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira (SP)

Income and audience: open gates

Yellow cards: Reydson (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Wendel 2’/1st T (0-1) and Romero 33’/2nd T (1-1)

Penalty shootout: Ygor, Romero and Zé Roberto did, Marquinhos and João Sales lost (TAU); Raí, Wendel, Reydson and Jefinho did, Ewerton Porto lost (BOT)

TAUBATE: João Pedro; João Salles, Lucas Minhoca, Zé Roberto and Romero; Peloggia, Ygor and Kayque (João Vinícius – Interval); Pardal (Gustavo – Half-time, then Brunão 29’/2ºT), Garcez (Ronald 23’/2ºT) and Sapata (Marquinhos 23’/2ºT) – Coach: Harley Dias.

BOTAFOGO: Lucas Barretto; Wendel, Ewerton Porto, Reydson and Jefinho; Kawan (Carlos Henrique 36’/2ºT), Guilherme Liberato (Paulo 40’/2ºT) and Raí; Kauê (Felipe Vieira – Half-time), Gabriel Tigrão and Maranhão (Daniel Fagundes 31’/2ºT) – Coach: Ricardo Resende.