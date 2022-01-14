Lula continues to grow and reaches 41%; Bolsonaro drops to 24%

posted on 01/13/2022 22:08 / updated on 01/13/2022 22:54



(credit: Playback/PodPah)

The first electoral poll by Instituto Ideia in 2022 continues to show former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as an isolated leader in the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. The PT has 41% of voting intentions in a first round, registering an increase of four percentage points compared to the last poll by the institute, released in December 2021.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continues to fall in voting intentions. The Planalto chief scored 24%, three percentage points lower than in the last poll.

Former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) continues to be the strongest name in the third way, with 11%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) is fourth with 7%, followed by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 4%. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) appears with 1%.

Simone Tebet (MDB), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), André Janones (Avante), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) did not score. Whites and Nulls scored 7%, and those who didn’t know or didn’t want to give an opinion were 4%.

The survey was commissioned by Exame, interviewed 1,500 people, by telephone, between January 9th and 13th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The survey’s confidence level is 95%, according to Instituto Ideia.

second round

In an eventual second round, ex-president Lula would beat all the competitors with a good advantage. Against Bolsonaro, he would win by 49% to 33%; against João Doria it would be 49% to 26%; against Moro it would be by 47% to 30% and against Ciro Gomes by 47% to 25%.

In addition to losing to Lula, Bolsonaro would not win in a second round against Moro (38% to 32%) nor against Ciro (40% to 34%). But the current president would beat the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, by 34% to 28%.