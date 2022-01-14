Magawa, the mouse that detected landmines, dies of old age

The non-governmental organization (NGO) APOPO, from Belgium, announced the death of Magawa, the giant rat she trained to detect landmines. The mouse became famous for its role in Cambodia, where it was sent in 2016. Fortunately, it was not a mine that took its life, but natural causes of the animal’s old age.

According to the NGO’s official website, Cambodia went through about 30 years of civil war that ended in mid-1998. However, the end of the war did not bring care to properly dispose of all its weapons and, as a result, the country faces – to this day – cases of people who stepped on mines planted at the time and which are still active.

“All of us at APOPO are heartbroken over the loss of Magawa, and we are grateful for the incredible work he has done,” the announcement reads. The mouse was born in November 2013 in Tanzania. Although APOPO is of Belgian origin, the NGO maintains an operations and animal husbandry center in the country – there, it trains rats and dogs to identify and point out the presence of landmines.

According to the NGO, the oversized rat identified more than 100 mines during its work, contributing to the safe removal of military artifacts without causing any harm to anyone.

Three days before Magawa’s death, mine clearance specialists were killed by the accidental explosion of one of the explosives in Preah Vihear province. Another specialist was injured, and the four received condolences from the NGO.

Magawa’s death is not what one would consider a surprise, considering the life expectancy of rats of his type – which is between 7 and 10 years. After his retirement in 2019, he continued to live in a breeding center in Cambodia, where he had two cages – one for sleeping, the other for exercising – and was fed the same diet he always had: fruits and seeds.

For his service, he even received a medal from the United Kingdom.

According to APOPO, giant rats have this name because they are larger than the average of their species, but still small and light to be trained in the mine disposal service because they are small and light, being able to step on explosives without triggering them. them.

