Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and retailers have reduced target price

Goldman Sachs revised its outlook for the retail sector in a report to clients, lowering the target share price of companies in its universe of segment coverage.

Even with the decrease in share price projections, Goldman Sachs pointed out its favorites in the sector: Mercado Livre (MELI34), Assai (ASAI3), RD (RADL3), Lojas Renner (LREN3), Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

Meanwhile, Via’s shares (VIIA3) were the only ones rated with the sell recommendation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

What prompted Goldman Sachs to lower retailers’ target price?

According to the report signed by Irma Sgarz, Felipe Rached and Gustavo Fratini, the Brazilian consumer has been under considerable pressure in the last six months – with accelerating inflation, combined with the reduction and eventual elimination of emergency aid, in addition to a high unemployment rate. .

“The resulting weakening in underlying demand was most notable for durable goods retailers such as Magazine Luiza and Via Varejo, which saw a sharp slowdown in 2-year cumulated growth, Off and online in 3Q21, and pointed to an expectation of challenging quarters ahead,” says the analysis.

However, the bank wrote, the slowdown was not isolated and also impacted more defensive segments, such as cash & carry. Major food retailers such as Assai have pointed to a drop across brands and categories as consumers are facing strong food inflation.

“Food inflation, electricity (+21% in the year) and fuel (+49% in 2021) together account for a large part of monthly income”, the analysts reinforce in the document. “For lower-income families, we believe that the weight of these components is well above 50% of monthly income.”

So, as inflationary pressures continue into 2022, Goldman Sachs believes the demand outlook will continue to be constrained, especially for low-income households. And retailers are more exposed to them.

Read also: Magalu, Americanas and Via shares are down in early 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Omicron and vaccination

According to the report, the rapid spread of the micron has not yielded severe new restrictions on trade by state governments, which is good news. But the new variant of the virus that causes covid-19, in communion with an epidemic of influenza, can cause immediate impacts to retail even in the first quarter.

Goldman Sachs believes that consumers can once again choose to shop online. “Therefore, we recognize the risk of a temporary headwind in store sales in 1Q22, but also note that the comparison base is relatively undemanding due to the store closures implemented across most of Brazil in March 2021,” he added.

political risks

In addition to the macroeconomic uncertainties, there is the political risk, with the 2022 elections knocking at the door. “We look forward to a year dominated by uncertainty” in the political arena, analysts say.

“While we do not have an insight into the potential outcomes and resulting policy choices, we evaluate the stocks in our coverage for a number of important macro variables, including economic growth, inflation, exchange rates and interest rates,” they explain.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) have changed target price

“In the context of heightened volatility and risk perception, we believe that defensive subsectors such as food and drugstore retail, both of which are linked to relatively more stable demand profiles, may continue to outperform discretionary retailers,” the report highlighted.

He added: “While we are generally cautious about the short-term outlook for discretionary spending, we see opportunities for certain companies to challenge a challenging macro, through equity gains and secular trends such as the shift to online retail,” says Goldman Sachs. .

Among the companies with a buy recommendation, Goldman Sachs changed the target price of Assaí (ASAI3), from BRL 25.00 to BRL 22.00; of Espaçolaser (ESPA3) from R$14.00 to R$12.00; from Lojas Renner (LREN3), from R$43.00 to R$37.00; from Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), from R$13.00 to R$12.00; from Mobly (MBLY3), from R$8.60 to R$7.40; and Raia Drogasil (RADL3), from R$34.00 to R$33.00.

In the group of companies with neutral recommendation, Goldman Sachs reduced the value of Americanas (AMER3), from R$39.00 to R$36.00; GPA (PCAR3), from R$29.00 to R$25.00; from the SBF Group (SBFG3), from R$33.00 to R$29.00; and Natura (NTCO3), from R$31.00 to R$27.00.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Finally, the target price of Via (VIIA3), the only one with a sell recommendation, dropped from R$5.50 to R$4.70.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.