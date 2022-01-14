Majority with covid in hospitals are unvaccinated

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today upon receiving the first batch of childhood vaccines against covid-19 that most of those hospitalized for the disease today in hospitals and ICUs are people who have not been immunized.

The speech opposes the position of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a critic of vaccination, who claims to have not been immunized against the new coronavirus.

Of those who are admitted to hospitals and intensive care units, the vast majority are unvaccinated individuals.

Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

Queiroga reiterated the request he has frequently made for people to take the second dose and the booster dose, amid the increase in cases caused by the transmission of the Ômicron variant.

“Countries that are heavily vaccinated, such as Brazil, are more likely to pass through the ômicron variant and other variants that, by chance, arise from this virus that has a great capacity to generate mutations”, continued the minister.

‘Child vaccine proves to be safe’

Queiroga also said that the pediatric vaccine against covid-19 has been shown to be safe in the places where it is already applied. Some countries started immunizing children between the ages of 5 and 11 in November last year.

“Despite being recent, these vaccines have been applied in the main health systems in the world. It started in November, especially in the United States, where more than 8 million doses were administered to children aged 5 to 11 years, and no events have been reported. major adverse effects”, he declared. “Therefore, as far as we know at the moment, there is attested safety, not only by Anvisa, but by other regulatory agencies, for the application of these vaccines”.

The minister said that the ministry, together with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the pharmaceutical industry, will closely monitor any adverse effects of vaccination.

Queiroga said that Brazil will receive 20 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine by the end of March.

The first batch of these vaccines arrived in Brazil this morning at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, and was later taken to Guarulhos, where the ministry’s distribution center is located. The folder has already released a forecast of the immunizer’s arrival in the states.

More tests to detect covid-19

The minister also informed that the ministry will distribute 28 million tests for the detection of covid-19 to the states by the end of the month – of these, 13 million will be delivered by the 15th.

“It is necessary for states and municipalities to join in this issue of testing, because who tests are the municipalities, not the ministry. Without the municipalities and municipal secretaries, there is no testing or vaccine”, he said.

The Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) released a note yesterday in which it warns of the possibility of lack of tests and advised that associates prioritize critically ill patients and risk groups.

Abramed suggested suspending tests in asymptomatic and mild cases, and that these patients should remain in isolation.

Health vetoes reporters from entering the event

The Ministry of Health invited the press to present the first doses of Pfizer’s childhood vaccine, but the presence of reporters was vetoed at the headquarters of IBI Logística, in Guarulhos (SP), where the immunizers will be stored.

Sought by Estadão, Saúde informed that it was not a press conference and that, therefore, only audiovisual professionals were allowed to enter.

In the announcement of the event, it is stated that Minister Marcelo Queiroga “invites the press to accompany the receipt of the first batch of covid-19 vaccines” intended for children. The report also contains the information that “only one cameraman or photographer per vehicle will be allowed.”

“The Ministry of Health clarifies that the storage area where the vaccines were received contains sensitive inputs, so the movement of people is restricted and controlled as few as possible. The priority was to guarantee the images equally for all press vehicles” , justified the folder.

*With information from Reuters and Estadão Content