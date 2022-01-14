‘Make things difficult’ · TV News

Gastão (Daniel Torres) will risk his neck to gain morale with Pedro (Selton Mello) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The aristocrat will infiltrate a gang to prove that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) is behind the diversion of ammunition that should reach the Brazilian troops. “Your presence will make things difficult for him”, will praise the monarch in the six o’clock soap opera.

The Count d’Eu always resented the distrust of Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) in the feuilleton by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He even asked to return to the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) to assume the post of commander of the Triple Alliance, but was passed over by Caxias (Jackson Antunes).

To prove his worth, Gastão will decide to investigate on his own the complaint that a shipment of weapons is hidden in Tonico’s warehouse. He will find several shotguns and reveal that the villain could even be prosecuted for treason.

Clever, the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will have an alibi to escape the act in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (14). He will claim that a military man sought him out to store the artillery, which he did at no cost to the state.

“I was at the Army warehouse and unfortunately I don’t have good news. The lieutenant confirmed the story told by Tonico Rocha word for word. That the warehouse was full, and he offered to help”, the Frenchman will explain.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Pedro makes peace with Gaston

The revelation will leave Peter with the flea behind his ear. “The deputy is not the type of guy given to acts of kindness. If he is acting like that, it is, at the very least, to get something in return. This officer could be Tonico’s accomplice”, will analyze the emperor.

“I suggest, therefore, that you replace him immediately”, advises Gastão, when offering himself for the position. “You? I believe it can be good. If he is planning something, your presence will make things difficult for him”, will approve the character of Selton Mello.

“I’m happy to be useful. It’s not the post I want. My desire is to be commander of the troops, but for now, I’ll do my best”, concludes the nobleman, as he extends his hand to his father-in-law and receives a hug back.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, which marks the debut of Larissa Manoela in a Globo telenovela.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.