Man curses SBT team, rips journalist’s microphone and throws equipment on the floor live; watch

In the early hours of this Thursday (13), the journalistic team of SBT was attacked and harassed live, by a man who lost control when he discovered he was being filmed. Melina Saad and her cameraman were covering a traffic accident in Diadema (SP), for “Primeiro Impacto”, when it all happened. The driver, who was “returning from a night out with friends”, crashed his car into the church wall and left the vehicle and the parish flower bed in a chaotic state.

In the article, Melina explained that, before the article went on the air, she talked to the driver, identified only as Flávio. The man said he is a motoboy and ended up getting angry when he found out that the images were being broadcast in real time. The reporter showed the situation of the car and explained the reason for the crash, when Flávio got out of the car and started screaming for the story to be closed.

Melina even tried to ignore and continue the story, but when the man walked in front of the camera, she couldn’t do anything. “Stop it, damn it. Is it a joke, man? Go fuck yourself, fuck you. You can fucking stop. There’s nothing here, damn it”, cursed the driver at one point. Flávio still pushed the camera, took the microphone from the journalist’s hand, threw the equipment on the floor and began to step. The frightened reporter walked away, while the boy continued to argue with the cameraman.

Of course, the confusion was the cue for the report to be immediately taken off the air. Afterwards, the presenter of “Primeiro Impacto”, Dudu Camargo, took charge again and had to improvise before calling the commercial break: “All live! What a mess, huh? What a mess! Boy hit it and still went up there”. Watch: