Man says penis size has decreased by 3 cm after having Covid-19

An anonymous American man stated that, after contracting Covid-19, his penis would have decreased in size. In addition, he would have experienced erectile dysfunction, according to what he told journalists Stoya and Rich Juzwiak in an interview with “How to Do It”, a podcast focused on sexuality. The statement on the man was aired in the most recent episode, published on January 9.

“I am a heterosexual male in my 30s. In July of last year, I contracted Covid and became very sick. When I got out of the hospital, I had some erectile dysfunction issues. These gradually got better with some medical care, but it looks like I’m left with a lasting problem.” “My penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half [três centímetros] and I became decidedly smaller than average.”

The anonymous interviewee added that doctors associated shrinking his genitalia with permanent vascular damage. “It really shouldn’t matter, but it had a profound impact on my self-confidence in my skills in bed,” he concluded. Also guest on the episode, urologist Ashley Winter explained that erectile dysfunction can lead to penis shortening.

Covid-19 can impact erectile function

Complications such as pain, loss of smell and taste, in addition to cardiovascular problems, have been reported by patients after recovering from Covid-19. Another consequence of contamination may be sexual health: research from Brazil, the United States and China indicates that infected people may experience long-term sexual impotence.

Conducted in March 2021 with 81 patients, the Chinese study indicated that the disease can attack the testes due to the high concentration in these organs of the receptor used by the virus to invade the human body. The testes are the second site in the body with the most ACE2 enzymes, the gateway to the coronavirus; first are the lungs.

In Brazil, a study by the University of São Paulo (USP) corroborated the findings from China. At first, autopsies performed at the Hospital das Clínicas da USP on patients who died due to Covid-19 showed damage to the testicles and the epididymis (the channel that carries sperm from the testicle to the seminal vesicle).

Because of this, a team from the university conducted a research with ultrasound exams. The tests detected, in patients contaminated by coronavirus, but without respiratory symptoms, inflammation in the epididymis and a slight drop in the amount of sperm produced by the body.

One of the most recent surveys, carried out in the US, analyzed data from more than 3,700 people in 56 countries, collecting various symptoms reported during the period of contamination by Covid. Among these, 14.6% of cisgender men and 15.9% of non-binary people with a penis reported erectile dysfunction. Additionally, 10.9% of cisgender men and 3.2% of non-binary people reported testicular pain.

