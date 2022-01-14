Man spends three days with cockroach in his ear: ‘It still gives me the shivers’ – News

Jade Harris, 28, suffered from partial deafness until she discovered the cause of the problem: a bullet from a compressed air pistol was lodged in her left ear for 11 years. The information is from the British tabloid Daily Mail. Assembly/R7

When she was 17 years old, a friend of the now health assistant shot her with this type of weapon during a party. The bullet hit a glass and ricocheted towards her Reproduction/Daily Mirror

None of those present found the projectile after he cut Jade’s ear and left it at that. Reproduction/Daily Mirror

In the following years, the British woman began to not hear properly, but did not link the problem to the episode in the past: 'I didn't feel pain, but I had to turn up the TV volume and constantly said 'what did you say?' and 'forgiveness' for people'

Jade didn't discover the cause of the problem until July 2018, when water entered her ears and the hearing loss worsened.

When she was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, doctors discovered the bullet in the woman’s left ear canal. The object was removed by means of a metal hook Reproduction/CCBY/Tony Atkin – 8/2/2005

'As soon as it came out, I felt amazing and I could hear immediately better', celebrated Jade, who during all this time stopped performing several activities for fear of her hearing getting worse.

'I stayed at home a lot and only took the children to the park,' said the British mother of two girls. A Chinese man spent about a year with a 20 cm spoon in his esophagus after swallowing it drunk.

A Chinese man spent nearly a year with a 20 cm spoon lodged in his esophagus after swallowing it drunk to win a bet. The information is from the British tabloid Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old, identified only as Zhang, arrived at a Xinjiang city hospital claiming severe chest pains. Reproduction/Xinjiang Meikuang General Hospital

After an x-ray, the medical team found the presence of the spoon in the boy's esophagus. He said that a year ago, he told friends he could swallow the stainless steel object and then pull it out with the help of a string attached to the handle.

But the trick didn’t work and the spoon got lodged inside Zhang. He explained that he did not seek care because he was able to eat and drink normally during this period, until he felt a sharp pain in the chest region. Reproduction/Xinjiang Meikuang General Hospital

The spoon was removed through an endoscopy, a procedure in which a small plastic tube with a camera is inserted into the patient's body. The Chinese man was placed under general anesthesia and the two-hour procedure was a success.

‘I was shocked. I’ve never seen anything like it’, declared Yu Xiwu, one of the doctors in charge of the case. According to the hospital where Zhang is hospitalized, he is recovering well and should be released in the next few days. Reproduction/Xinjiang Meikuang General Hospital

Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, removed about 1.5 kg of metal from a patient's stomach. The woman, identified only as Sangita, suffers from choking, a rare eating disorder that causes her to ingest sharp objects.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mirror, she arrived at the hospital claiming severe stomach pains. Exams showed a lump inside the organ containing a series of strange items. Reproduction/Daily Mirror

Nitin Parmar, a senior surgeon at the hospital, likened Sangita's stomach to a 'rock'. Immediately, she underwent surgery to remove the objects, many of them sharp.

‘Pins consumed by her had partially punctured the lungs and another had pierced the stomach walls’, recalls Parmar Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

During the procedure, rings, bracelets, necklaces, hairpins, pins, nuts and screws were recovered.

Playback/Video/Daily Mirror

Before arriving at the hospital, Sangita was seen wandering the streets of Ahmedabad Reproduction/Daily Mirror

After a few days, she started complaining of stomach pain.