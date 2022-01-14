Manchester United owner is delighted and wants to ‘outmaneuver’ Palmeiras in the transfer window

Palmeirense direction has the alert signal on in this situation and is already moving behind the scenes

Palmeiras is the most successful club in recent years and the demanding twisted hope this continues this season. Leila Pereira recently assumed the presidency and promised that Verdão would continue with an even stronger squad to fight for all titles. For now, the signings have not yet excited the Palmeiras.

Alario continues to negotiate, but conversations are not simple. Anderson Barros tries to get around the situation to achieve success. On the other hand, the appreciation of the boy endrick without entering the field has turned on the warning signal of Verdão. This Friday (14), the journalist Jorge Nicola informed that Manchester United, of the brothers Joel and Avram Glazer, entered the dispute for the young.

“Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester United have already sought representatives of the athlete in those days to show interest. And more, to start talking about the possibility of making a proposal”, reported.

The jewel will sign her first professional contract once she turns 16.. Palmeiras, in turn, has been talking to the athlete’s father daily to protect the player and his family. The idea is that these market speculations do not make the heads of people close to the boy.

Recently, Endrick’s father, Douglas Sousa, expressed his gratitude for the São Paulo club.

“Endrick’s story says it all (about design for the future). The fact that Palmeiras opened the doors to my son because of a video, they welcomed me with a job, they allowed him to compete in a Cup at 15 years old… They made a family dream come true and we are grateful. We have our principles and our only desire is to make history at Palmeiras. The fact that clubs are interested just shows that we are on the right track.”, he said.