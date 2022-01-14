Maraisa makes a joke after Maiara’s pregnancy is revealed: “priceless”

– Continues after announcement –

This Friday, January 14th, the sertaneja Maraisa used his social networks to make a post that was more than fun. It is worth remembering that the post took place after the seer Mestre José predicted the pregnancy of his sister, Maiara.

Maraisa’s publication features a click of a dog inside a car. On the glass, you can see a note asking people not to break the glass. After all, the owner wouldn’t take long and the car’s air conditioning would be on. In addition, the dog would be listening to Maiara and Maraisa.

The post quickly went viral and became the target of many laughs. “I can’t stand this meme, priceless”, commented one of his fans on Instagram, having fun with the publication. Finally, check out the post made by Maraisa on her social network right now.

Recently, Maraisa also celebrated the success of her benefit concert. Thus, he wrote: “We had the honor of doing a benefit show for the Barretos Cancer Hospital. It was a very special night! I want to thank everyone who helped us by making their donations on this solidarity night and invite you all to get to know the incredible work of this institution, which really saves lives! […] So it’s great to be able to bring them comfort and joy.”

