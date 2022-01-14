Marcelo Moreno will miss Cruzeiro in at least three matches this season to defend Bolivia’s national team

Marcelo Moreno will miss Cruzeiro to serve the Bolivian national team in a friendly and valid match for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Therefore, the striker does not participate in the rest of the pre-season and will not make his debut in the State, against URT, which is scheduled for the 26th. According to the club’s staff, the call will go until February 2nd.

In addition to missing the team in the debut game, the player will also be missing in the match against Athletic, scheduled for the 30th, and probably in the classic against America, scheduled for the 3rd, as he will play for Bolivian national team on the first day. Moreno reappeared at the Fox hole, where the pre-season starts with the coach Paul Pezzolano.

The selection of Bolivia will face Trinidad y Tobago, on the 21st, in the friendly in Sucre, in the Bolivian city. After this confrontation, there are two more games valid for the Qualifiers for the world Cup. At the end of January, the 28th, the game is against Venezuela, in Barinas. On February 1st, the match will be against Chile, in La Paz.

As presented by Raposa’s adviser, dark skinned will return to the team on the next day two, before the classic against America. The striker is the top scorer in the qualifiers with nine goals and is looking to qualify for the world Cup. Bolivia is in eighth place, two points from the qualifying zone for the Cup.