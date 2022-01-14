Marcelo Queiroga says that most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Thursday that most people currently hospitalized and in ICUs (Intensive Care Units) due to complications from Covid-19 are not vaccinated against the disease. The information was passed on in speech during receipt of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines to immunize children aged 5 to 11 years.

“We know that many have reported that this variant [Ômicron] causes less impactful forms of Covid, especially for those who are vaccinated. Although science has not given us all the answers about the effectiveness of vaccines in relation to Ômicron, those who are admitted to hospitals and ICUs are mostly unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

Queiroga stressed that the country has one of the largest vaccination policies in the world, the result of the efforts of several Brazilian institutions. The minister stressed that Brazil has seen a reduction in deaths from Covid-19 and that this is the result of vaccination. “We are talking about childhood vaccines, but it is necessary to reaffirm the guidance for those who have not taken the second dose and who have not taken the booster dose (third dose), to seek the vaccination room to complete the vaccination schedule”, he pointed out.

See too

The first batch of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, with 1.2 million doses, arrived in Brazil at 4:45 am this Thursday. Vaccines were included in the PNO (National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19) after widespread controversy. The use of the immunizer was authorized by Anvisa on December 16, but before announcing a schedule, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation and public hearing to discuss mandatory immunization and the need for a medical prescription.





The measures were criticized by experts, who pointed out that the posture generated insecurity among the population. In addition, they pointed out that the medical prescription would make a broad vaccination campaign unfeasible. In the end, the ministry announced that vaccination would not be mandatory and that no prescription is needed to immunize the pediatric population.