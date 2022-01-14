Mayor of Salvador says that vaccination of children starts this Friday; authorization term is required | Bahia

Childhood vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old should start this Friday afternoon (14), in Salvador. The information was released by Mayor Bruno Reis, in an interview with Bahia Meio Dia, on TV Bahia.

According to the mayor, the capital of Bahia will receive around 16,000 doses. “The forecast is tomorrow [sexta] in the afternoon we will start vaccination by social organizations that work with children with disabilities and on Saturday (15) we will open for all children aged 11 years. Unfortunately, only 16,000 doses are arriving and we have a universe of just over 20,000 children aged 11 in Salvador”, he detailed.

The mayor also informed that with the arrival of new doses, younger children will be vaccinated, following a strategy similar to that adopted since the arrival of vaccines in 2021, when the elderly were immunized and then people younger.

It will be necessary, by decision of the Ministry of Health, an express authorization of those responsible.

“It was an orientation from the Ministry. This orientation is available when re-registration is carried out and can be filled in by hand. Unfortunately, it is an additional requirement that ends up impacting the queues”, said Bruno Reis.

The mayor pointed out that, to speed up the process, the authorization must be already filled in by the legal guardian.

“Only a legal guardian needs to sign. It is a requirement that we will comply with, but our objective is to make it easier. If the child goes with a relative, it is important to take this declaration [próprio] parent’s (or guardian’s) fist. There are statements available on our networks, the person can print and just sign” [Clique aqui e acesse um modelo de declaração]

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine intended for children aged 5 to 11 years should arrive in Bahia in the early hours of this Friday, around 1:40 am, at Salvador airport, according to the Ministry of Health forecast.

After the doses arrive in Bahia, the State Department of Health should start distributing the doses. The application schedule must be published by the municipalities.

