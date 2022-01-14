Mayors ask for release of self-tests to Health and Anvisa

posted on 01/13/2022 14:03 / updated on 01/13/2022 14:03



(credit: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The National Front of Mayors (FNP) and the Conectar Consortium sent, this Thursday (1/13), a letter to the Ministry of Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requesting the sale of self-tests in pharmacies and drugstores. of covid-19. According to the Frente, the request results from the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the first weeks of January this year and the reduction from ten to five days of the period of isolation of people suspected of having the virus.

To the ministry, FNP and Conectar ask for a public policy that allows the self-test to be sold in pharmacies and drugstores. According to the text, the self-test is “one of the great strategies to face the covid-19 pandemic, already used successfully by some countries”.

The request is based on the fact that “antigen tests use technically simpler, faster and cheaper methodologies than RT-PCR tests, not requiring a large laboratory infrastructure, nor specialized technicians for their execution, being easy to operate, interpretation and with quick release of results, thus assuming characteristics of remote laboratory tests (TLR) or of the English point-of-care testing (POCT)”, says the application.

Also according to the document, the measure “is based on mass laboratory testing of the population, thus assisting in decision-making for the immediate social isolation of patients and their direct contacts, in order to interrupt the natural cycle of transmission. of the disease”.

To Anvisa, the letter requests the approval of self-tests for commercialization and reinforces that the examination of respiratory secretions is “the only widely available way to identify infected individuals”.

How does the self test work?

The biggest advantage of this type of test, available for sale in pharmacies and retail stores or distributed by governments in countries where use is allowed, is that it can be performed at home. The patient collects his own nasal swab sample, following the instructions for use. All materials needed to perform the test, such as instructions, swabs, test devices, and reagents, are provided in the package. In addition, the result can be verified in up to 15 minutes.

Public network

With the explosion of cases of covid-19 and influenza in recent weeks, city halls and health secretariats have faced a lack of stock of tests to detect the viruses of both diseases. The difficulty in the Unified Health System (SUS) caused the problem to reach the private sector of private medicine and pharmacies, as those looking for exams have complained about the difficulties in scheduling and the few quantities of kits for the detection of the disease available.

Last Wednesday (12), the Ministry of Health committed to distributing more than 6 million tests against antigen-type covid-19 to municipalities, out of a total of 30 million expected by the end of January. The promise came after Conectar, linked to the National Front of Mayors, sent a letter to the ministry asking for help in structuring the service of the health care network.

“The tests will be distributed as of Monday (17), ensuring the identification, isolation and monitoring of cases. These are the measures capable of preventing the growth of the transmission rate”, said Gean Loureiro, mayor of Florianópolis and president of the Consortium at the time.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro