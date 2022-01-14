Meet Cachito, a dog who went viral while caring for his hospitalized owner

In the early hours of January 12, a simple gesture of loyalty and love went viral on the web, all thanks to Cachito, a dog who took care of the owner who was admitted to the Pablo Soria hospital in the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina.

The dog is sleeping on the floor next to the litter. (Photo: Playback / Cold Nose)

As disclosed by the Cold Nose Organization, the dog spends every night lying on the floor, next to the tutor’s stretcher, who is not yet ready to be discharged.

“I just got off my shift at Pablo Soria, Cachito stayed in the hospital and will spend the night there. He already had dinner, went out to do his hygiene and went back to the night shift,” said a representative of Cold Nose.

The dog is standing next to the owner’s bed. (Photo: Playback / Cold Nose)

The record went viral after a web post.

“Thank you all so much for caring about them and letting them stay together”, one netizen commented in a post that within minutes went viral and reached the national media.

According to the author of the record, the dog receives care and food to continue with the owner during treatment in the hospital.

The dog really is man’s best friend and gives love and affection without asking for much in return.