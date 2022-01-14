Mega-Sena: Araraquara’s bet hits 6 dozen and takes more than R$ 5 million | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

A bet made in Araraquara (SP) hit the six scores and will share the Mega-Sena prize drawn on Wednesday (12) with a game in Urucânia (MG). Each player will receive the value of BRL 5,259,397.57 .

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the two winning bets were simple and the one on Araraquara was carried out over the internet. The tens drawn were: 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31.

Another 161 bets hit the corner and should receive R$ 13,732.65, of which one is from Pirassununga and the other is from São João da Boa Vista.

Quadra had 8,131 winning bets and each won R$388.45. The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Saturday (15th) and the expected prize is R$ 3 million.

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

