Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: remember the couple’s best moments | lifestyle

Last Wednesday night (12), actress Megan Fox shared on her Instagram profile a very special video: the moment Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) asked her to marry him, in July 2020. “And , just like in the life before this one, and in all the lives to come, I said yes,” Megan wrote. To celebrate their engagement, we’ve listed some of the duo’s iconic occasions for you to fall in love with even more. Come remember with us?

MTV Video Music Awards

In September 2021, the couple attended the MTV Awards and drew a lot of sighs on the red carpet. On the occasion, Megan bet on a dress (incredible, by the way) by the brand mugler, while MGK went with a look signed by Dolce & Gabbana.

2 of 2 Megan Fox and MGK at the VMAs — Photo: Getty Images Megan Fox and MGK at the VMAs — Photo: Getty Images

You know that thing about finding your soul mate? In the case of Megan and MGK it’s almost that. The couple’s nickname is ‘twin flame’. Hot, huh?

And speaking of affectionate nicknames, in an interview with the channel fox 5, Megan delivered other curious terms she uses to call MGK. It was them: cookie, Buddha, bobo and ~ Barbie in rehab. Okay, let’s not judge…

In September of last year, the couple traveled together and decided to stay at an Airbnb. In the apartment, the most acclaimed decor item was the table. In comments on Instagram, they shared that they had a lot of fun with her. “When I say that this Airbnb table has seen some things…”, Megan wrote, and MGK added: “I’m glad this table is no longer ours”. We feel the atmosphere here…

In the last Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14, Megan shared a video carrying her companion with her feet. The romantic moment was shared alongside a sensitive text: “the journey will likely be dangerous, but there is no destination without it”, wrote the actress. Below, you can see the video in the second step of the carousel.

But it’s not just Megan who likes to carry her companion around. In January 2021, the musician decided to take the actress in his lap and cross a crowd of fans, all to make the actress more comfortable with the harassment. #romance

Megan in the video for “Bloody Valentine”

The music “Bloody Valentine”, or “Bloody Girlfriend”, in Portuguese, is very suggestive – and if you’re a Megan fan, you already know what we’re talking about. Playing the protagonist Jennifer in the long “Girl from Hell”, the actress starred in several bloody scenes. The film inspired MGK, who made a clip and asked Megan to participate. At the time, their relationship had not even been officially confirmed. cute!

In an interview with the portal Teen Vogue, MGK confessed that he is hopelessly in love with the bride’s feet. Even in the clip that “Bloody Valentine” that we mentioned earlier, Megan appears stepping on the singer’s face. “It’s no secret. I think her feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet there is,” he declared.