Milan beat Genoa in extra time to advance to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals | italian football

Milan needed to go into extra time to beat Genoa 3-1 this Thursday at the San Siro and secure qualification for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. The opponent of the next phase comes out of the confrontation between Lazio and Udinese, which will face next Tuesday.

It was former striker Shevchenko’s first game as a manager against Milan at the San Siro. Idol of the Rossoneri’s team and second top scorer in the team’s history, the Ukrainian was cheered by the home crowd. But he saw his team suffer an upset.

Genoa opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Portanova took a corner from the right, and Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard went up a lot to head and swing the net. Milan’s draw came only in the second half. At 28, Theo Hernández crossed from the left to the head of Giroud, who tested for the goal: 1 to 1.

The decision went to extra time, and the hosts had no difficulty in winning the turn. In the 11th minute of the first additional time, Rafael Leão crossed from the left and, unintentionally, covered goalkeeper Adrian Semper. At six in the second half, Theo Hernández made a good move down the left and gave his second assist of the game by serving Saelemaekers: 3 to 1.

Also this Thursday, Fiorentina thrashed Napoli 5-2, but only after going into extra time. The clash in Naples ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time, but the hosts had Lozano and Fabián Ruiz sent off in the final 10 minutes before extra time – the viola team already had Dragowski with a red card.

The visitors took the advantage and scored three goals in extra time and now face Atalanta, who passed by Venezia.

Milan are aiming for their sixth Coppa Italia title and haven’t lifted the tournament’s trophy since 2003. Stéfano Pioli’s team returns to the field this Monday, against Spezia, at home, in the Serie A.