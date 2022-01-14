Ministry of Health asks Anvisa to release the use of covid self-test

The Ministry of Health reported that it had today sent Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) a request for authorization to use a Covid self-test. Currently, this type of testing for the disease is not allowed in the country.

“The goal [dos autotestes] is to expand access to diagnosis. There are laboratories, hospitals, there is a shortage worldwide,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters on Thursday night.

The initiative of the Health Ministry comes in the face of the increase in cases of the disease amid the outbreak of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and the scarcity of tests in laboratories for the detection of cases.

Queiroga said pharmacies will be responsible for notifying the results of self-tests.

“The tests will be sold in pharmacies, each [delas] has its technical manager and must guide their customer to carry out the tests, also the industries that manufacture must make tutorials available on how to perform the test and there must be notification of the result on the platforms of the industries themselves, and pharmacies are responsible for this notification” , said the minister.

According to the technical note from the Ministry of Health, the target audience is “any individual, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of their vaccination status or age”, who is interested in carrying out the self-test.

“Self-testing is an additional strategy to prevent and interrupt the chain of transmission of covid-19, along with vaccination, mask use and social distancing. Self-tests can be performed at home or on the go, they are easy to use and produce fast results”, says the Ministry of Health, in the technical note.

The text is signed by the program director of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Coping with Covid-19, Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos, and by the extraordinary secretary for coping with covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo.

The ministry says that the demand for a diagnosis of covid-19 has “increased exponentially” and “there is a great demand for rapid tests in the health care network” in the current context of the pandemic, especially with the greater transmissibility of the omicron.

Due to the increase in demand, there is still fear of overloading health services.

By means of a note, Anvisa informed that until 19:30 there was still no record of receipt of the request.

Self-test should be ‘screening strategy’

For the government, the self-test should be used in a complementary way, as a “screening strategy”.

“The use of TR-Ag self-test can be an excellent screening strategy, because due to the short time for the result, the isolation of positive cases can be quickly started and actions to interrupt the transmission chain. outbreak prevention and control increasingly depend on testing frequency and reporting speed (an advantage of antigen testing).”

The idea is that self-tests are made available in pharmacy/drugstore chains and other health establishments.

According to the Ministry of Health, from February 6, 2020 to January 11, 2022, 22,629,460 cases of covid-19 and 620,238 deaths from the disease were confirmed in Brazil, based on data reported by state health departments to the ministry.

Self-test parameters and what to do

In the technical note, the Ministry of Health says that TR-Ag self-tests must present satisfactory sensitivity and specificity according to WHO (World Health Organization) parameters. That is, sensitivity greater than or equal to 80% and specificity greater than or equal to 97%.

The text also contains parameters that the self-test packages must follow, as well as the instructions for use. It also discusses how there should be a free telephone communication channel, 24 hours and seven days a week, for user support. The measure aims to help people who do not know how to deal with the self-test or how to proceed in the face of a positive or negative result.

If positive/reactive in the covid self-test, the guidance is that the individual seeks care at a health unit or teleservice to confirm the diagnosis. Also, to receive guidance from relevant health professionals on surveillance and health care. The importance of this contact is also given for the case to be notified in the official systems of the Ministry of Health.

The folder highlights that the negative/non-reactive self-test result does not rule out that the individual is contaminated with the new coronavirus because the exam can be done during the incubation period of the virus. Therefore, if symptoms persist, the person should seek medical attention.

Bet on other countries

The hope of different European governments is that self-testing will unburden the health system and clinical centers, many of which have now been taken up by queues of hours for people to be evaluated.

In England, for example, residents can pick up self-tests for free at different locations. The government provides a user manual with guidelines for different situations. A person who has contact with someone who has tested positive, for example, can receive a kit with seven tests to do at home over the course of a week.

For those who are from the United States or are on a trip, for example, you can find the product at any pharmacy.

In Germany, the self-test became the target of an intense search as of November. Self-test races were also verified in Spain and France.

Underreporting

Despite applauding the tests as a way of mapping where the virus is and allowing cases to be avoided, the WHO warns that self-tests generate an unwanted consequence: underreporting of cases.

When performed at home, the test cannot be controlled and its result is not necessarily reported to the authorities. Even if a positive test is recorded and the person remains in quarantine, there is no automatic notification to the state.

Experts also point out that, to work, the self-test implies a relationship of trust between citizens and governments. Test fraud is relatively easy to perform, including taking samples from someone else.

To identify the active presence of the coronavirus, in Brazil you can find the tests: