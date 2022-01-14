Ministry of Health asks for authorization to use covid self-test

posted on 01/13/2022 19:51 / updated on 01/13/2022 22:33



(credit: Geovana Albuquerque/Agência Brasília)

The Ministry of Health requested, this Thursday (13/01), that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) release the marketing and use of the self-test to diagnose covid-19 in Brazilian territory. The product is used in several countries around the world, such as the members of the European Union and the United States, but it is still banned in Brazil.

Now, it is up to Anvisa to assess whether or not to approve the product. According to the agency’s press office, until the last update of this report, the receipt of the technical note from the Ministry of Health had not yet been registered in the Anvisa system.

According to the document of the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat COVID-19, the objective of regulating the self-test is to expand the diagnosis of covid-19 to symptomatic and asymptomatic people with a focus on monitoring the epidemiological situation and directing efforts to contain the pandemic in the national territory. .

“The use of TR-Ag self-test can be an excellent screening strategy, because due to the short time for the result, the isolation of positive cases and actions to interrupt the transmission chain can be quickly started. It is believed that the prevention and control of outbreaks increasingly depend on the frequency of testing and the speed of notification.

According to the Ministry, the target audience for the product is any individual, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of vaccination status or age, who is interested in carrying out self-testing.

On Wednesday (12/01), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga said that he would send the documents to Anvisa requesting the regulation. The minister’s statement came after the director-president of Anvisa, Barra Torres, stated that approval by the regulatory body depends on documents from Health that detail policies on the regulation of exams that can be carried out by patients themselves.

According to Queiroga, the approval of self-tests will expand control of the advance of covid-19 in the country. “At a time when we need to increase testing capacity, the private sector and each of the Brazilians who have flu symptoms can also join the federal government’s initiative”, said the minister.

In countries where it is already approved, the self-test is sold in pharmacies, retail stores and distributed by federal, state and local governments. Use can be done at home. When purchasing the product, all the materials needed for the test will be in the box, such as instructions, swabs, test devices and reagents. The user simply collects a nasal swab sample, following the instructions for use, and waits for the result. In some cases, depending on the brand, the result comes out in up to 15 minutes.