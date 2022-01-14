Ministry sends request to Anvisa to authorize Covid self-test in Brazil | Health

“Self-testing is an additional strategy to prevent and interrupt the chain of transmission of Covid-19, along with vaccination, mask use and social distancing. Self-tests can be performed at home or on the go, they are easy to use and produce fast results,” the document says.

In the technical note, the folder details the target audience: any individual, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of their vaccination status or age, who is interested in carrying out self-testing.

The ministry advises that the self-test be used in a complementary way, as a screening strategy, and that people who test positive should isolate to prevent new infections. In addition, the folder says that “prevention by vaccine and non-pharmacological measures are duly recommended”.

“The self-test must result from a free and autonomous choice of the person in question. It is important to remember that no one should be forced to carry out the self-test”, reads the note.

According to the ministry, the self-test has excellent applicability in the epidemic context with the aim of:

Expand testing opportunities for symptomatic, asymptomatic and potential contacts;

Conduct tests before meeting indoors with others;

Do not overload health services, which are already far beyond the limit of their capacity to provide care;

Test, isolate, and forward positive cases to the Health System (or tele-service), for better assistance and breaking the chain of transmission;

Exit isolation, after negative result and without symptoms.

The government reinforces that the use of self-test can be an excellent screening strategy, “because due to the short time for the result, the isolation of positive cases can be quickly started and actions to interrupt the transmission chain”.

The Ministry of Health also made recommendations for approving the self-test:

It must have satisfactory sensitivity and specificity, according to the WHO parameter

Instructions for use should contain information about the incubation period of the virus, the methods and others necessary to allow the person to use it properly.

The test registration requester must provide a communication channel to answer questions from users, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The product must be supplied with all the components necessary to carry out the test.

Covid tests: differences between PCR, antigen and self-test

Currently, the sale of the self-test is not allowed in Brazil. The exam can be done at home with the collection of material in the nose with a cotton swab or saliva. The self-test, however, has lower sensitivity than other tests, such as RT-PCR, and is subject to untrained patient error.

On Friday (7), Anvisa issued a note clarifying that the current rules only allow “the registration of self-testing of infectious diseases subject to compulsory notification, such as Covid-19, if there is a public health policy and action strategy”. established by the Ministry of Health”.