Moderna tests Covid vaccine for children aged 2 to 5 years

Pharmacist also evaluates booster dose for 12- to 17-year-olds

Moderna, the U.S. drugmaker that developed one of the Covid-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. and other countries, said it expected to have data on tests of its immunizer with children ages 2 to 5 in March. If the data are promising, Moderna could apply for authorization to apply the vaccine to younger children.

According to the Dow Jones Newswires, Moderna also said it is considering a booster dose for teens ages 12 to 17. In early December, the company decided to evaluate the potential of lower doses to meet regulatory immunogenicity parameters in children aged 6 to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in consecutive clinical trials.

Brazil received this Thursday (13) the first doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine against Covid-19. The immunizing agent was approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for children from 5 to 11 years old, however the government has not yet released the day on which childhood vaccination will begin.

