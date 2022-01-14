Moderna tests Covid vaccine for children aged 2 to 5 years

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Moderna tests Covid vaccine for children aged 2 to 5 years 7 Views

Pharmacist also evaluates booster dose for 12- to 17-year-olds

Moderna, the U.S. drugmaker that developed one of the Covid-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. and other countries, said it expected to have data on tests of its immunizer with children ages 2 to 5 in March. If the data are promising, Moderna could apply for authorization to apply the vaccine to younger children.

According to the Dow Jones Newswires, Moderna also said it is considering a booster dose for teens ages 12 to 17. In early December, the company decided to evaluate the potential of lower doses to meet regulatory immunogenicity parameters in children aged 6 to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in consecutive clinical trials.

Brazil received this Thursday (13) the first doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine against Covid-19. The immunizing agent was approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for children from 5 to 11 years old, however the government has not yet released the day on which childhood vaccination will begin.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Player loses place in the national team for not getting vaccinated, reveals Tite

Private schools should not require vaccination, says association

Eduardo Paes makes a joke and talks about banning beer to the unvaccinated

STF ordering childhood vaccination would be an affront to the government, says AGU

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

#RedeBBB: learn how to follow the disclosure marathon of BBB22 participants | BBB

Attention, pay close attention: the big day has come for us to find out who …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved