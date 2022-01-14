More than 300 games are on sale on the PS Store for PS Plus subscribers

There are offers for all tastes until January 20

If you play on PlayStation and are looking for deals, Sony has put out over 330 titles at special prices just for PS Plus subscribers. In addition, the PlayStation Store has promotions in general, but those who subscribe, pay less. The promotion includes games like Sifu, which has not yet been released, in addition to Sony’s already established exclusive titles (even with few offers), and quality multiplatform games.

Offers generally include over 1700 games, but we will list them here only the highlights for those who subscribe to PS Plus.

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – BRL 124.75

Bloodborne (PS4) – BRL 39.80

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4) – BRL 39.80

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – BRL 74.75

Sifu Deluxe Edition (PS5) – 238.41

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) – BRL 89.66

Controller (PS4) – BRL 44.84

Green Hell (PS4) – BRL 100.42

A Way Out (PS4) – BRL 29.90

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition (PS4/PS5) – BRL 158.93

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Diamond Bundle (PS4) – BRL 157.00

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5) – BRL 99.80

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4) – BRL 185.42

Destroy All Humans (PS4) – 99.75

Frostpunk: Console Edition (PS4) – BRL 37.37

Nioh – The Complete Edition (PS4) – 87.32

Chernobylite (PS4) – BRL 104.65

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4) – BRL 29.89

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – BRL 59.92

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death (PS4) – BRL 32.98

Terminator: Resistance (PS4) – BRL 99.75

Hell Let Loose (PS5) – BRL 139.64

Beyond: Two Souls (PS4) – BRL 44.85

Heavy Rain (PS4) – BRL 29.99

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4) – BRL 53.56

Risk of Rain 2 (PS4) – BRL 37.35

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – BRL 31.22

As you can see, the offers on PlayStation 5 games on sale, especially with special prices for PS Plus subscribers, are pretty low. At this link, you can check out more titles for PS5, but at the general promotion price. For example, you can find Demon’s Souls for R$199.44 and Returnal for R$248.42, in addition to several other AAA titles from the past generation with versions for the new generation.



The promotion runs until the 20th, with the exception of the offer for Sifu, which runs until the 6th of February, close to the launch of the game, which is scheduled for the 8th of February.

Source: PlayStation Store