More than 40% of MG is in an emergency situation due to the rains

The number of cities in emergency situation rose to 374 due to the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais in recent weeks. The number corresponds to 43% of the entire state, which has 853 municipalities.

According to information released this Thursday (13) by Cedec (State Civil Defense Coordination), Minas has so far accounted for 26,492 homeless people and another 4,047 who are homeless. There are 25 deaths since the beginning of the rainy season — five in Brumadinho alone.

The list of cities in emergency situation includes the capital, Belo Horizonte, Nova Lima, Betim, Montes Claros, Governador Valadares, Caratinga, Teófilo Otoni and Pará de Minas — which even launched an alert asking residents to leave their homes. due to the risk of a dam breaking–, among others.

So far, according to the state government, more than 36,000 items of humanitarian aid have been delivered to municipalities in the affected regions: 11,820 basic food baskets, 4,157 mattresses, 10,125 cleaning kits and 10,555 hygiene kits.

With the worsening of the situation in the State, the local government created the Management Committee of Measures to Prevent and Confront the Consequences of the Rainy Period, which counts on the participation of Security Forces and State Secretaries to support the affected municipalities.

Zema asks for suspension of tariff on electricity bill

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) said today that he asked the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to suspend the extra fee on the electricity bill for the entire state and that miners “cannot be penalized” with the cost applied by Aneel (Agência National Electricity).

I sent the Minister of Mines and Energy a request to suspend the Red Flag of Water Scarcity on the electricity bill in our State. At this time of economic recovery from the effects of the pandemic, aggravated by the crisis of state finances, in which we are hit by rains that cause a true scenario of war, solidarity with the miners is an emergency. We cannot be penalized with the cost determined by the Hydroenergetic Management Chamber and applied by Aneel . Romeu Zema, on his Twitter profile

Yesterday, the Ministry of Mines and Energy had already informed that the water scarcity tariff flag – which adds R$ 14.20 to electricity bills for every 100 kWh consumed – should remain in effect until the end of April, even after the strong rains recorded in recent weeks and the consequent increase in the level of the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants.