Motorola Edge 30 Pro arriving with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM – All in Technology

Motorola launched the Edge 20 series in 2021, bringing flagship features and attractive pricing. Months later, the company made the Edge X30 official as the world’s first to include Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. And now, a leak from the MySmartPrice website has given details about its next release, the Edge 30 Pro.

According to reports, the Edge 30 Pro will have a model number XT2201-1. The device has just received approval from Thailand’s NBTC authority, which indicates an upcoming launch. It is expected to actually be a rebranded version of the Edge X30 for global markets.

Unfortunately, the NBTC certification did not reveal important smartphone details. However, the device was recently seen on the Geekbench test platform confirming a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. In addition, the list confirmed the presence of 12GB of RAM and Android 12 operating system ready to use.

If it really is a renamed version of the X30, the Edge 30 Pro will probably have the same specs. Thus, it is expected to bring a 6.7″ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In cameras, it should include a 60MP front sensor for selfies and a triple rear camera configuration (50MP + 50MP + 2MP).

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Edge 30 Pro is priced to have 256GB of native storage. Other long-awaited features include a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.[[

Main Features – Edge X30: