Motorola launches Moto Tab G70 and returns to the tablet market

Motorola has returned to the tablet market. In an announcement made this Wednesday (12), the company confirmed the Moto Tab G70 release in two versions, Wi-Fi and LTE, for BRL 2.4 thousand and BRL 2.6 thousand, respectively. The device comes to rival Samsung’s tablets and brings intermediate configurations, being focused on entertainment and education.



The Motorola Moto Tab G70 has an 11-inch IPS display (60 Hz, 2000 x 1200p) and a maximum brightness of 400 nits, according to the brand. It also has a total of four speakers, two on each side, and an 8 MP front camera positioned on the side for using the tablet in a horizontal position.

Available from today on the company’s channels, the device comes to expand Motorola’s operations in the national market, as explained by Juliana Mott, head of marketing at Motorola Brazil.

Moto Tab G70 brings Dolby Atmos seal with audio configuration through a dedicated app.

The tablet data sheet includes the processor MediaTek Helio G90T, 4GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot up to 1TB. With Android 11 out of the box, the product will be updated to Android 12 and will have two years of security updates.

The highlight, however, goes to the battery with 7,700 mAh capacity and 20W charger. The specifications are the same as the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet, but the company explains that the two models will be marketed in different channels.

Its design, with a metallic finish, has rounded corners and a more “straight” structure. It has volume buttons and an on/off button, as well as a USB-C port, but it doesn’t have a headphone jack. On the back, there is the single 13 MP camera with LED flash and a split for the plastic area. It will be sold in green color in Brazil and is manufactured locally.

Betting on software as a differentiator

Motorola explains that the Moto Tab G70 is ideal for entertainment, bringing certifications that allow high-resolution streaming playback on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To unify this proposal, he brings the Google Entertainment Space, a service that brings together TV shows, games, movies and more in one place.

New Moto Tab G70 has 11-inch IPS screen.

There is also available the Google Kids Space, with book content, videos and children’s apps and built-in parental controls. The idea is that the tablet is used by both adults and children, whether in the routine of work, entertainment or learning. So much so that, in the initial configuration, the system asks if the person who will use the tablet is an adult or teenager, or a child.

The Moto Tab G70 still has face unlock as a security solution and its box includes a Folio cover (which protects the front and back) and a film. It also features 2.4GHz and 5GHz Dual Band Wi-Fi.