Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) soars 14%, after showing dominance over the market in the Northeast – Money Times

The actions of Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) shot up 14% in this Thursday (13), at R$ 5.65, after disclosure of the company’s fourth quarter preview.

The company, which on the stock exchange accumulated a 50% devaluation in the last year, added R$ 340.6 million in adjusted net sales, a value greater than that of launches – which reached R$ 181.8 million, drop of 59.7%.

The operating numbers were yet another demonstration of Moura Dubeux’s dominant position in the Northeast region, summarized analysts Bruno Mendonça, from the Bradesco BBI, and José Cataldo, from Ágora Investimentos.

Experts expect the company to present a balance sheet with a “solid gross margin”, above 37%, due to the higher share of condominium launches during the quarter.

The segment has higher margins and should be one of the main highlights on the financial side among listed construction companies, analysts said.

Ágora has a buy recommendation for the company’s shares (MDNE3).

The broker says the stock trades at a discounted valuation of 0.4x P/VPA (book value per share) and 3.1x P/E (price to earnings) for 2022, “while the industry average is also attractive from 0.7x and 6.4x P/VPA and P/L, respectively”.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.