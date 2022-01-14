MPF will investigate landslide that collapsed house in Ouro Preto

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) in Minas Gerais reported having opened, this afternoon, an investigation into the landslide that toppled at least three properties in Ouro Preto, in the interior of the state. Among the buildings destroyed by the earth is a mansion that, according to the MPF, dates from the 18th century.

Prosecutors asked the city of Ouro Preto to clarify the reasons for the collapse of the slope and what measures had been taken to prevent the damage. For Iphan (Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional), the MPF requested a report on the extent of cultural damage and an assessment of the risk of damage to other properties in the city.

Videos depicting the collapse made the rounds on social media. In one of the images, people close to the site appear running from a cloud of brown smoke that formed with the landslide. According to the municipal guard of Ouro Preto, the incident was recorded around 9:10 am.

The affected area had already been cordoned off since the city received a land displacement alert at the site. One of the buildings hit, the tallest of them, was used to store information technology materials.

The mayor of Ouro Preto, Angelo Oswaldo, said in an interview with UOL News that the incident was “tragic”. Minas Gerais currently has 341 municipalities in an emergency situation due to the rains that have affected the state for weeks.

Yesterday, a landslide “swallowed” cars in a parking lot in the city of Ponte Nova (MG), 181 km from Belo Horizonte. The vehicles were on the land of the Dom Helvécio Housing Complex, known as Cojan, when the land gave way. Over the weekend, ten people died after a wall collapsed in a canyon in Capitol Hill.