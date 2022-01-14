Multichampion for Flamengo is another one to say goodbye to the club: ‘I surrendered with my heart’

Goalkeeper César entered into an agreement and ended his contract with the red-black club

After 12 years and eight seasons as a Flamengo, The goalkeeper Caesar said goodbye to the club this Thursday (13). In a post on Instagram, the player, created from the red-black base, communicated the end of his long stint at the club.

The goalkeeper had a valid contract until April 30th, but got a agreement to close it in January and is negotiating with coritiba.

”Here is my feeling of special gratitude to the immense red and black nation. Who treated me with great affection and supported me at all times. With pride, I can say that I am a child of Mengão”, wrote the player.

Cesar defended Flamengo in 71 matches and participated in the campaigns of the club’s main titles in recent years. He is a five-time champion of Rio de Janeiro, champion of the Copa do Brasil, two-time Brazilian champion, champion of Libertadores, Recopa Sul-Americana and Supercopa do Brasil.

Check out the farewell text published by César:

Speak red black nation,

At this point, a cycle ends. I’m no longer part of the FLAMENGO REGATAS CLUB, it’s been more than 12 years wearing this shirt with great pride.

I am extremely grateful to God for everything I experienced at the club, grateful to FLAMENGO who made me realize big dreams. Grateful to all the people who have passed through my life over the years. I made great friends, learned from a lot of people. I faced some giants, difficult times, that with faith in God and by His grace, I won. I conquered great victories and titles, along with incredible groups of professionals.

I gave my heart every day, doing the best I could inside, following what the apostle Paul says in his letter to the Colossians. “Whatever you do, do it heartily, as working for the Lord and not for men.” 3-23.

Here is my feeling of SPECIAL GRATITUDE to the immense red-black nation. Who treated me with great affection and supported me at all times.

With pride, I can say that I am a child of MENGÃO. I move forward with the joy that comes from God, knowing that great things are to come.

God bless you!

A big hug