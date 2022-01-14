‘My love’· TV News

Dropped like crazy in an asylum by Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero), Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) is going to really freak out in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In deep suffering for believing that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) died, the girl will hallucinate and see the bachelor’s “ghost” in his cell. “My love, are you back?”, she asks in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) has faced a series of misfortunes since the deputy found her at the Campos dos Goytacazes farm, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. The housewife saw the villain throw Nélio over a cliff, had her daughter ripped from her arms and was locked up in an asylum.

Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) has already asked the employees for help and tried to warn the director of the unit that Tonico is a murderer, but ended up discredited and abandoned.

In the scenes that will air next Monday (17) , the nun will appear dejected in the tiny cell and will make a drawing of her with Nélio and Mercedes. “Where did Tonico take our daughter? What did he do to her?”, the sufferer will ask.

Out of nowhere, Bernardinho’s half-brother (Gabriel Fuentes) will appear before his beloved. “You now have to be strong. For both of us, for our love and for our girl”, the bachelor will say.

“Nelio, my love, are you back?”, Dolores cheers. The girl will almost believe the hallucination, but she will realize that it will all have been a delirium when she tries to hug the boy, who will dissipate in the pitch black of the cell.

The young woman will collapse and enter a state of extreme agony. “Get me out of this ordeal, my God! Make a miracle, I beg you!”, will cry the religious, desperate and without hope of finding her family again.

Nélio in the scene of the six o’clock soap opera

Dolores escapes from the asylum and meets Nélio again

Dolores’ prayers will be answered, and she will manage to escape the asylum with the help of Celestina (Bel Kutner) and Nicolau (Cássio Pandolfi). The baroness will still be responsible for telling the girl that Nélio will have survived the fall of the precipice and will be in Rio de Janeiro ready to end the corrupt politician.

“Alive? I asked so much for a miracle. Nélio is alive! What about our daughter?”, the kindly questioned. Teresa Cristina’s confidant (Leticia Sabatella) will explain that no one knows where the child is, but Dolores will suspect that the girl will be with the villain. “Mercedes is with Tonico. I saw it. He showed me a picture with her on his lap”, will tell the character of Daphne Bozaski.

Free from the asylum, the young woman will still be thrilled to meet Lota’s son (Paula Cohen). “I looked for you so much, in all the convents”, will tell the villain’s former advisor. After killing the longing with kisses and hugs, the couple will make an effort to rescue their daughter.

“Tonico is with her. He denies it, but he is”, the housewife will despair. “Bastard! He’s going to have to tell her where she is! Won’t he give up?”, the good guy will be saddened. “Let’s not despair! If we both survive separately, together we can do anything! My love!”, the Bahian woman will say.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

