“My penis shrank 3.8 cm after having Covid”, says 30-year-old man

An anonymous 30-year-old man shared, during an appearance on the American podcast How to Do It, his story with the consequences of Covid-19 and scared many listeners. He claims that the new coronavirus left lasting marks on his body, one of which was that his penis shrunk by 3.8 cm after diagnosis – doctors have informed him that the decrease cannot be reversed.

According to man, before his penis was above average size. However, in July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, had a serious infection, and was a victim of the so-called “Covid Dick” – a term chosen by urologists to refer to the decrease in the penis after the disease.

“My penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about 3.8 cm and become decidedly smaller than average.”

He also claims to have suffered from erectile dysfunction, but the problem gradually improved with some medical care. However, he says he still feels very frustrated. “It really shouldn’t matter, but it had a profound impact on my self-confidence and my skills in bed,” he says.

damaged blood vessels

Experts explain that Sars-CoV-2 particles can damage blood vessels and remain in the penile tissue even after the patient recovers, contributing to possible problems of erectile dysfunction and reduction of the genital organ.

A study conducted by University College London in the UK of 3,400 people found that out of 203 patients reporting lasting symptoms of Covid-19, nearly 5% of men experienced a decrease in testicle/penis size. The results were published in the scientific journal EClinicalMedicine, by The Lancet group.

Ashley Winter, a urologist in Portland, USA, explained that penile shrinkage after Covid-19 is a domino effect of erectile dysfunction.

“It is true that having erectile dysfunction leads to shortening. Erection directly depends on the flow of blood to the penis, so changes that make it difficult for proper circulation to this region can cause this dysfunction.

The urologist clarifies that when the coronavirus enters the endothelial cells of blood vessels found in the penis, it can prevent proper blood flow. This prevents the organ from hardening as effectively.

Winter also cited a study in which scientists found virus particles in the penises of two men who had erectile dysfunction after fully recovering from the infection. Both men had normal erectile function before contracting the coronavirus, according to findings published in the World Journal of Men’s Health.

There is hope?

The man sought advice for his problem on the podcast. Fortunately, experts said that not all hope is lost, as there are treatments for erectile dysfunction and its side effects.

Penis stretching using exercises or devices is commonly used as a treatment. An example is a vacuum pump – a tube that fits under the penis and pumps air, increasing blood flow to the organ. Experts suggest that these types of therapies be administered to prevent lasting damage.