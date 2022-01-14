National Central announces support for the BNDES Garagem Program

Central Nacional Unimed announces an unprecedented partnership with BNDES Garagem – Negócios de Impacto, an acceleration program for startups. The initiative of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development has the mission of developing and fostering entrepreneurship in Brazil, by supporting entrepreneurs and startups. CNU has strategically contributed mentoring from experienced group executives to 14 of the 45 selected projects, in order to collaborate with business development and creative solutions.

Innovation – The president of Central Nacional Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, highlights that innovation has been a constant agenda in the company through robust partnerships and the reorganization of internal processes, which bring efficiency to beneficiaries and customers. “Supporting initiatives such as the BNDES Garagem Program is an assertive, agile and efficient way to improve our country, to open horizons for entrepreneurship and for the generation of technology, business, jobs and income. There are more than 50 years of Unimed cooperativism spread across the country and there is no doubt that we have a lot to contribute in creating positive solutions for society and always learning from these new business models”, adds the president.

Second edition – The program is in its second edition and is completely free to selected groups. Starting in the first half of 2021, the initiative highlights the objective of boosting impact businesses that want to collaborate to solve Brazil’s social or environmental challenges. Entrepreneurs with innovative solutions – already launched on the market or still under development – participate in this action. Therefore, the program is divided into two stages: the creation stage, for those who are still starting to undertake and need support to take their first steps, and the traction stage, for those who already have an impact business and want help. to grow. Those selected at BNDES Garagem have access to workshops, content, individual follow-up, mentoring, connection events, as well as access to the network of partners. The program’s acceleration methodology relies on the partnership of the organizations Artemisia, Wayra and Liga Ventures.

Connection – “On the one hand, we directly connect program startups with expert mentors from CNU to help entrepreneurs, based on the experience acquired throughout their careers, identify challenges, opportunities, generate connections and networking, maximize the potential of the business and exchange experiences . On the other hand, we provide CNU with contact with an entrepreneurial, innovative and agile culture. It is a win-win partnership”, explained Danielle Leonel, Institutional Relationship Manager at Liga Ventures.

sharing – For Dante Lopes, head of innovation at Central Nacional Unimed, the performance of the largest cooperative of the Unimed System in the BNDES project represents the possibility of sharing a strategic vision of the business and bringing new insights to the brand’s projects, since the selected startups offer solutions for areas beyond healthcare. “It will be a two-way street: we will both bring knowledge and experiences, and we will get closer to the innovation and creativity of these new business talents. We will be closer to those who are starting and those who aim to grow”, explains Lopes. The mentoring cycles involve monthly meetings with the startup groups, which started on December 1st and will run until February 2022. For more information about the program, just access: https://garagem.bndes.gov.br/.

About BNDES – Founded in 1952 and currently linked to the Ministry of Economy, BNDES is the main instrument of the Federal Government to promote long-term investments in the Brazilian economy. Its actions focus on the socio-environmental and economic impact in Brazil. The Bank offers special conditions for micro, small and medium-sized companies, in addition to social investment lines, aimed at education and health, family farming, basic sanitation and urban transport. In crisis situations, the Bank acts in a counter-cyclical manner and helps to formulate solutions for the resumption of economic growth

About Central Unimed – Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of Unimed branded corporate health plans and is responsible for SME products and a regional focus in the cities of Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, in Bahia; Luziania (GO); São Luís (MA); Brasilia DF); São Paulo and ABC (SP). It is the sixth largest in the country in terms of number of beneficiaries, with 2 million clients, most of them from large national and multinational corporations. It is part of the Unimed System, composed of 341 medical cooperatives present in 84% of the national territory, which share the values ​​of cooperativism and work to value doctors and medicine. With the purpose of making intercooperation viable, establishing joint actions with Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Participações, Seguros Unimed and Fundação Unimed, it aims to strengthen the systemic governance and institutional presence of the brand, generate work and income for cooperative members, take care of Unimed customers with excellence and to complement the portfolio of individual partners, in line with the commercial macro policies defined for the Unimed System. (Unimed National Central Press)