NEGOTIATIONS WITH MIRASSOL ARE CLOSED, AND LUÍS OYAMA WILL NOT STAY AT BOTAFOGO

Luís Oyama does not stay in Botafogo. The club informed of the withdrawal of the deal on the night of this Thursday, and the player returns to Mirassol. The information is from reporters Wellington Arruda and Thiago Veras, from Rádio Tupi.

There was a climate of optimism in Botafogo for the player’s permanence, but Mirassol’s request was considered high, making Alvinegro give up. Luís Oyama even posted a farewell message on his social media.

The official request of the club from the interior of São Paulo had been R$ 3.5 million for 60% of the economic rights. Botafogo offered R$ 1 million for 30%, which was refused, and tried to extend the loan, with a fixed amount to buy it definitively later.

According to the player’s manager, Luís Oyama will defend Mirassol himself in the Campeonato Paulista. The midfielder was one of Botafogo’s main names in the Série B title campaign, with two goals and two assists in 31 matches.

Oyama said goodbye to Botafogo on his Instagram. I just spoke with the player's agent who confirmed that all negotiations with Botafogo were closed last night. According to him, Oyama will defend Mirassol in the São Paulo championship. The Japanese is out of Botafogo.